Venezuelan navy threatened to "open fire" on U.S.-financed aid ship, Puerto Rico's governor says

A Venezuelan Navy vessel threatened to "open fire" on a ship carrying humanitarian aid that was dispatched and financed by Puerto Rico's government, according to the island's governor.

In a statement Saturday night, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said he instructed the ship, which departed the island Wednesday and has American citizens on board, to leave the area where it was reportedly threatened by embattled President Nicolás Maduro's navy to ensure the crew's safety.

"This is a direct threat against a humanitarian mission being carried out by American citizens," he said. "This is unacceptable and shameful."

Rosselló said he had notified U.S. government official about the alleged incident.

A spokesperson for the Puerto Rican government told CBS News the ship, which was not displaying a U.S. or Puerto Rican flag, was entering Venezuelan territorial waters when it was threatened. The ship carrying humanitarian aid was heading to the port city of Puerto Cabello, in Venezuela's northwestern coast, the spokesperson added.