An American Navy sailor has been detained in Venezuela while visiting the country on personal travel, two U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News.

It's not yet known why the sailor is being detained.

The U.S. State Department has issued a travel warning against visiting Venezuela, urging Americans to "reconsider travel due to wrongful detentions, terrorism, and poor health infrastructure."

