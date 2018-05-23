Vegas police documents: Stylist describes disturbing statements by client named "Paddock"

LAS VEGAS -- A hairstylist says a client named "Paddock" made statements in the months before the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history that a concert venue was susceptible to attack.

Documents released by Las Vegas police Wednesday say the stylist told investigators after the Oct. 1 shooting that the comments by the client in late June or July were strange and reported them to police.

The stylist, however, also spoke of later recanting the statement to the FBI and of being accused of lying. CBS News has not been able to independently verify the statement.

Authorities say Stephen Paddock unleashed gunfire from his high-rise hotel suite onto an outdoor concert below, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more.

In an interview with police on Oct. 10, the stylist says the client mentioned he couldn't believe an outdoor arena was built because a shooter could fire into the crowd from the casino across the way.

The stylist said a woman arrived and believed it was Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley.

The stylist said, "I asked her, 'Do you know what he's been saying to me? She's like, 'Oh, what, about somebody shooting into a crowd and, you know, wanting to hurt a lot of people?'"

The stylist told police that the client said, "I wonder what she's worried about? She'll be out of the country."

The stylist says they reported it to police days later.

"I felt very uneasy and I -- I called and reported it to Metro. I know I called," the stylist said. "I know I reported it to Metro. I had told them, 'This is probably something that's just crazy, that I'm probably overreacting on, but it was really strange.'"

The stylist also described a conversation with Marilou Danley in which the stylist claims Danley said, "My husband's talking about crazy stuff and wanting to hurt people. I'm leaving the country. I gotta get out of the country before it happens."

Police released nearly 2,100 pages of documents Wednesday from the investigation into the October shooting. The documents contain dispatch logs and officer reports about the attack that killed 58 people and injured hundreds. They also include dozens of witness statements that describe panic and terror as the gunman opened fire from above.

Officers described firefighters lifting victims over a fence and people trampling others to escape.

One officer wrote that victims arrived at a makeshift triage area on office chairs, bellhop carts and "even a wheelbarrow."

The documents say police worked to redirect traffic as cars carrying victims sped up flashing their lights and honking their horns.

Another officer says people ran into the street screaming, covered in blood as rapid gunfire sounded. The officer said concertgoers ran up to ask to join a police team as they entered the venue.

An off-duty officer attending the concert reported getting trampled by panicked people trying to get out.

The document release comes after The Associated Press and other media organizations sued for recordings and documents to shed light on the response by public agencies, emergency workers and hotel officials. Police are releasing the information in batches.

Some 1,200 pages of documents released a week ago included accounts by two people who said a person they believed to be the gunman ranted in the days before the attack about the U.S. government and gun control.

The documents released last week also include a hotel housekeeper's account of her chilling interaction with Paddock. The housekeeper at the Mandalay Bay hotel described her discomfort at Paddock sitting at a table eating soup and staring at her as she cleaned his hotel room four days before he opened fire from the same location.

Video released May 2 from two officers' body-worn cameras showed police blasting through the door of his high-rise hotel suite, where authorities say Paddock opened fire from the windows and then killed himself.