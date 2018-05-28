Golden Knights win Game 1 of Stanley Cup Finals

LAS VEGAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights' incredible inaugural season isn't slowing down in the Stanley Cup Final. Tomas Nosek scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, and the expansion Golden Knights opened an improbable Final with a thrilling 6-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves in an occasionally shaky performance, but the three-time Stanley Cup winner's new teammates carried the goalie who has so often carried them with a relentless outburst of offense.

The Eastern Conference champion Capitals hadn't given up this many goals in 29 games since March 18, but they hadn't seen anything like this charmed run by the upstart Knights.

CBS Sports reports it was a game that outdid the wildest pregame show yet in Vegas, with Buffer announcing the players following an intro that channeled "Game of Thrones" and included flying actors and a catapult. Yes, a catapult. It was the perfect way to launch a Stanley Cup Final that no one saw coming featuring the expansion Knights and the seemingly cursed Caps.

No matter who wins this series, someone is getting their first Cup, with the Golden Knights taking the first step Monday night.