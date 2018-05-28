How to watch the Stanley Cup Finals

The Las Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Washington Capitals on Monday in the first game of this year's Stanley Cup Finals. Both teams have defied expectations this year. The Golden Knights are looking to walk away with Lord Stanley in their inaugural season while the Caps could take home their first championship in 44 years.

"Who would have thunk it?" Vegas defenseman Nate Schmidt asked at media day on Sunday. "The Stanley Cup Final that was never meant to be, right?"

CBS Sports writes that the Capitals have the edge on offense behind Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov, who have scored 12 and 11 goals this year, respectively. They also have the edge on special teams with the second-best percentage on penalties during the postseason at 28.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights' goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury leads the league with a .947 save percentage and a goals-against average of 1.68.

How to watch Stanley Cup Finals

TV: NBC, NBCS

Stream: fuboTV (Try it for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

2018 Stanley Cup Finals Schedule

Game 1 (Vegas): Monday, May 28, 8 p.m. ET: NBC

Game 2 (Vegas): Wednesday, May 30, 8 p.m. ET: NBCS

Game 3 (Washington): Saturday, June 2, 8 p.m. ET: NBCS

Game 4 (Washington): Monday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET: NBC

Game 5 (Vegas): Thursday, June 7, 8 p.m. ET: NBC

Game 6 (Washington): Sunday, June 10, 8 p.m. ET: NBC

Game 7 (Vegas): Wednesday, June 13, 8 p.m. ET: NBC

Stanley Cup Finals Odds

The Golden Knights are currently listed as the -140 favorites to win the series. This means you'd need to spend $150 to win $100.