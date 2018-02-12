Vanessa Trump, wife of Donald Trump Jr., taken to hospital after opening envelope with suspicious substance

NEW YORK -- President Trump's daughter-in-law was taken to the hospital Monday after opening an envelope containing a "suspicious" substance addressed to her husband Donald Trump Jr. The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said initial tests did not indicate the powder was harmful but they are continuing to test the substance.

Vanessa Trump and two others, including her mother, were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution. The NYPD said officers and Secret Service agents responded to the couple's apartment in midtown Manhattan on Monday morning around 10 a.m.

CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton reports that Vanessa Trump, 40, has not been hospitalized but is being tested at the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

Vanessa Trump's mother, Bonnie Haydon, handed her the envelope, which Vanessa then opened, CBS New York reports. The identity of the third individual taken to the hospital was not immediately clear.

The Secret Service said it is "investigating a suspicious package addressed to one of our protectees received today."

In March 2016, law enforcement officials investigated a threatening letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr.'s brother, Eric. The letter also contained a suspicious white powder that turned out to be harmless.