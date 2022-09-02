Van rollover onto highway median kills four, injures eight more

A first responder is seen at site of van rollover in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. early on Sept. 2, 2022. At least four people were killed. CBS New York

A cargo van rolled over onto a highway median in New Jersey early Friday, killing four of the people inside and injuring the other eight, CBS New York reports.

The four who lost their lives were pronounced dead at the scene and the others were hospitalized with injuries ranged from severe head trauma to minor pain, police said.

The van served as a shuttle for factory workers to and from upstate New York, police added.

There was no initial indication of what might have caused the rollover, authorities said.

It happened in Englewood Cliffs, near the George Washington Bridge, and caused quite a traffic jam.