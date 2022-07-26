Robb Elementary School principal placed on administrative leave

Robb Elementary School principal Mandy Gutierrez has been placed on administrative leave with pay, her lawyer told CBS News on Monday. The attorney did not provide any further information about why Gutierrez, who was principal on May 24 when a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers, was placed on leave.

"I can confirm that Ms. Gutierrez was placed on Administrative Leave With Pay today by Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell," attorney Ricardo Cedillo said in a statement. "Ms. Gutierrez has no further comment at this time."

Guttierez has worked in the Uvalde school district for more than 20 years, although 2021-2022 was her first year serving as Robb Elementary principal, according to a scathing report on the handling of the shooting from Texas lawmakers.

The news comes shortly after Uvalde schools police chief Pete Arredondo was also placed on leave. An emergency school board meeting to consider firing Arredondo, whose termination was recommended by Harrell, was canceled Friday. Arredondo has been heavily criticized for his actions on the day of the shooting, and some family members of victims and other community members have called for his removal.

Several parents at a Monday school board meeting told CBS News that they were unaware Guiterrez had been placed on leave.

Lilia Luciano contributed reporting.