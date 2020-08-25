Coronavirus reportedly catches up to Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man

The coronavirus may have caught up with the world's fastest man, sprint king Usain Bolt, who announced Monday that he is self-quarantining after being tested for COVID-19.

Bolt, who did not confirm if he had received a result, spoke as governments around the world are tightening lockdowns once more, with well over 24 million people infected globally, 800,000 killed, and a vaccine still elusive.

The Reuters news agency and Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner said the country's Health Ministry had confirmed Bolt's test came back positive, but he had not confirmed that news on his social media accounts, which he uses heavily.

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020

In a video posted on Twitter, the Jamaican said he had experienced no symptoms, but urged friends he had been in contact with to take precautions.

"I am trying to be responsible so I am going to stay in and be safe," he said, adding that he had undergone the test on Saturday.

Jamaican newspapers said friends had thrown Bolt a surprise birthday party on Saturday attended by sports and music stars, including Manchester City soccer star Raheem Sterling and Jamaican singer Christopher Martin, who was also self-quarantining.

The Gleaner quoted Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness as telling reporters that police were investigating the circumstances around the birthday party after social media videos showed Bolt and other revellers failing to practice social distancing and not wearing masks.

According to the paper, more than 1,000 people have been charged since the pandemic began with violating anti-virus measures implemented under the national Disaster Risk Management Act. Johns Hopkins University data showed that as of Tuesday, Jamaica, which has a population just under 3 million, has confirmed 1,612 COVID-19 cases and blamed 16 deaths on the disease.

Eight-time Olympic champion Bolt, who holds the world 100m and 200m records, last competed internationally at the 2017 World Championships in London.

Bolt became a father last month with the birth of his daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt.