U.S. service member killed in apparent insider attack in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON -- A U.S. service member was killed and another wounded in an apparent insider attack in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, the NATO mission in Afghanistan said. U.S. Army Gen. Scott Miller, commander of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission, said in a statement "the sacrifice of our service member, who volunteered for a mission to Afghanistan to protect his country is a tragic loss for all who knew and all who will now never know him."

He added, "Our duty now is to honor him, care for his family and continue our mission." White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the administration was monitoring the situation and President Trump had been briefed by chief of staff John Kelly.

The statement said the U.S. service member was the sixth American killed in Afghanistan this year. Neither service member was identified.

The wounded service member was in stable condition, the statement said.