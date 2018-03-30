Security Council approves new sanctions against North Korea, U.S. says

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. says it has the support of the U.N. Security Council for a new package of sanctions against North Korea. Ambassador Nikki Haley said the council's North Korea Sanctions Committee has unanimously approved sanctions designations on 21 shipping companies, one individual and 27 ships.

Haley said it is the largest-ever set of U.N. designations against the North.

The package aims at countering maritime smuggling by North Korea to obtain oil and sell coal, evading restrictions that have been imposed because of its nuclear and missile programs.

"The approval of this historic sanctions package is a clear sign that the international community is united in our efforts to keep up maximum pressure on the North Korean regime," Haley said in a statement.

She added, "We want to thank the members of the Security Council, as well as Japan and South Korea, for working with us to keep up the pressure and for their commitment to implementing U.N. Security Council resolutions and holding violators accountable."

The announcement comes despite planned summits this spring between the U.S. and South Korean leaders with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.