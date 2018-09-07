U.S. fighter jets intercept 2 Russian bombers over Arctic Ocean

Two Alaska-based U.S. fighter jets intercepted two Russian bombers over the Arctic Ocean last week, U.S. officials said in a statement Friday.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said two TU-95 "Bear" long-range bombers were monitored by F-22s until they flew out of the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone on Saturday, Sept. 1. They said at no point did the Russian bombers enter Canadian or U.S. airspace.

In May, a pair of Russian bombers were intercepted near the western coast of Alaska. That month, a Russian fighter jet intercepted a U.S. Navy spy plane above the Baltic Sea. The U.S. called the incident safe but unprofessional.