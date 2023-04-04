U.S. drone strike in Syria kills ISIS leader who was plotting attacks in Europe, U.S. military says

Beirut — A drone strike carried out by the American-led coalition in northwestern Syria has killed a senior member of ISIS who was in charge of planning attacks in Europe, the United States military said Tuesday.

The man killed Monday in the strike was identified by a U.S. military statement as Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri. The statement added that his death "will temporarily disrupt the organization's ability to plot external attacks."

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said on Monday that one person was killed in a drone strike near the rebel-held village of Kefteen.

The opposition's Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, said it evacuated the man from the scene of the attack and he later succumbed to his wounds.

The strike was the latest in a series of attacks over the past years targeting al Qaeda-linked militants and senior ISIS members in northwestern Syria.

Most of those killed by U.S. strikes in the rebel-held Idlib province over the past years were members of al Qaeda offshoot Horas al-Din, which is Arabic for "Guardians of Religion." The group includes hardcore al Qaeda members who broke away from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the strongest insurgent group in Idlib province.

In February, a drone strike killed two men local activists initially identified as Horas al-Din members. The Observatory later said one of them was a senior member of ISIS.

Despite the defeat of ISIS in Syria in March 2019, ISIS sleeper cells still conduct attacks around Syria and Iraq where they once declared a "caliphate."

The U.S. military killed other ISIS leaders in Syria over the past few years.

Last month, it said a helicopter raid led by its forces in northeast Syria left senior ISIS leader Hamza al-Homsi dead and four American service members and a working dog wounded.

In February 2021, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was killed in a U.S. raid in northwest Syria. ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was hunted down by the Americans in a raid in October 2019.

In October, the leader of ISIS, Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was killed in battle with Syrian rebels in southern Syria.