U.S. ambassador Jon Huntsman meets with American detained in Russia

U.S. ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman has met with a Michigan man accused of spying. Russian police detained Paul Whelan, who now faces espionage charges, nearly a week ago.

Whelan's family said he's innocent and they're worried about his safety. Huntsman visited Whelan at the Lefortovo Detention Facility Wednesday and also had a phone call with his family, according to the State Department which is offering limited information at this time.

Russian media is reporting he was picked up in his hotel room and accused of trying to recruit Russians to get information.

Whelan's brother David told CBS News his brother was in Moscow for the wedding of a fellow marine and had been to Russia several times. David said the family last heard from Paul, a retired Marine, on Friday, "which was very much out of character for him, even when he was traveling."

According to the military website Stars and Stripes, Whelan gave wedding guests a tour of the Kremlin and some museums on Friday morning. He never made it to the wedding that night.

Since 2017 Whelan has worked for an auto parts company called BorgWarner, most recently as director of global security. He spent 14 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and, according to the military, was discharged in 2008 for bad conduct related to larceny.

On Wednesday Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. would demand Whelan's immediate return if the detention is not appropriate.

The charges he faces carry a prison sentence of up to 20 years.