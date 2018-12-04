CBSN
CBS/AP December 4, 2018, 8:11 AM

Ohio State says coach Urban Meyer will retire after Rose Bowl

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with the trophy after their 27-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer will retire after the team plays Pac-12 champ Washington in the 105th edition of the Rose Bowl game on New Years Day, the school said Tuesday. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Day will take over as head coach.

After seven years and a national championship at Ohio State, the 54-year-old Meyer will formally announce his departure Tuesday at a news conference.

Ohio State finished sixth in the race for four playoff spots despite winning the Big Ten title for the third time in five years. The Buckeyes trounced Northwestern 45-24 on Saturday night, one week after routing archrival Michigan in their annual showdown.

CBSSports.com reports Meyer's teams went 85-9 in his seven seasons as Ohio State coach, including a 55-4 Big Ten record.

He was battered this year by an offseason issue involving a now-fired assistant coach that led to Meyer's suspension for the first three games of the season. 

CBSSports.com reports that Meyer also grappled with health problems this year. He admitted during the season that a previously-revealed cyst on his brain was causing him problems but said that he was managing the pain.

