UPPAbaby strollers recalled for risk of finger amputation

Uppababy is recalling thousands of its baby strollers after a report that the stroller's rear brake sliced off a child's fingertip.

The Ridge strollers were sold online at Amazon and in-store at BuyBuyBaby, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn Kids and other retailers for about $600, according to the recall notice. About 14,400 strollers sold between October 2021 and August 2022 with the model number 1401-RDG-US are being recalled.

Uppababy didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. The company recalled other styles of its strollers in 2015.

In a statement posted on its website, the Massachusetts company said children's fingers can get amputated in the Ridge stroller if an adult isn't paying attention and a kid sticks their hand inside the opening of the disc brakes.

"We conduct extensive testing to ensure UPPAbaby products meet all global industry and regulatory standards," the company said. "Based on one consumer report to us, we believe the injury is likely due to consumer misuse."

The stroller was not in use when a child hurt their finger in the brake, the recall states.

Uppababy launched the Ridge strollers a year ago, saying they were designed for parents who jog on all-terrain surfaces. The strollers have tires that never go flat and an advanced brake system for walking or jogging downhill.

The strollers have a black frame with a blue, charcoal or white fabric color scheme and all-black tires. They also feature a canopy with a mesh window and zipper pocket.

Anyone who has one of the strollers should stop using it and contact Uppababy to get free replacement brake discs for the wheels. Customers can call 1-844-823-3132, email support@uppababy.com or click here for help with the recalled stroller.