"Reckless" frat party at the University of New Hampshire linked to coronavirus outbreak

At least 11 cases of COVID-19 have been traced to a fraternity party where people did not follow public health guidelines, the president of the University of New Hampshire said. CBS Boston reports in a Sunday letter to the university community, UNH President James Dean said more than 100 students and non-students attended the Aug. 29 party at the Theta Chi fraternity.

"This is reckless behavior and the kind of behavior that undermines our planning and will lead to us switching to a fully remote mode," Dean wrote. "The August 29 party is reprehensible and will not be tolerated. As soon as we heard of this party at Theta Chi, we started an investigation with the Interfraternity Council."

The fraternity is suspended while the investigation is conducted and the school is disciplining the organizers and attendees.

All members of the fraternity will undergo a 14-day quarantine. Any other students who attended the party ask also asked to immediately start quarantining.

The Theta Chi fraternity said they are investigating what happened at UNH. "Student health and safety are essential to Theta Chi's mission. The Fraternity expects chapters to follow all applicable laws and regulations."