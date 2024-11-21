University of Mobile basketball player collapses and dies after workout at gym

A basketball player at Alabama's University of Mobile is dead after collapsing after a gym workout, according to his coach.

Kaiden Francis was a freshman basketball player from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, university president Charles Smith said in a message to students. Francis was found unresponsive shortly after a weekly skills workout with the university's coaching staff and trainers, according to the Associated Press. Students and medical professionals attempted to render aid, but "despite the quick and heroic efforts," Francis died on Tuesday, according to Smith.

A cause of death was not released. Francis had recently passed multiple health screenings, including heart and lung evaluations, according to the Associated Press.

Francis' coach Darnell Archey said on social media that before Francis collapsed, the point guard had been "doing what he loved to do, working on his craft in the gym."

"Kaiden was just scratching the surface on the court but his smile and positive energy could be felt from day 1," Archey wrote. "He will be truly missed and I can't thank him enough for being apart of my life over the past few months. My heart aches for his family, friends and teammates."

Classes were canceled on Wednesday to give students time to mourn, and counseling services are available, Smith said.

Francis had played in a game against Georgia's Life University on Saturday, Nov. 16. He came off the bench and scored 10 points, according to the Associated Press. The University of Mobile won the game.

"My family and I had the privilege of watching Kaiden play just last week," Smith said. "He was profoundly gifted and clearly loved by his teammates."