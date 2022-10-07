2 grave sites found in liberated Ukrainian city of Lyman, official says

Two grave sites have been found in the eastern Ukrainian city of Lyman, according to an online post Thursday from Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region. Lyman was liberated from Russian control last week.

According to a post by Kyrylenko on the social platform Telegram, one site contained about 200 individual graves, and authorities believe they are all civilians. The other was a mass grave which may contain the bodies of both Ukrainian military members and civilians. The exact number of bodies in both grave sites is unknown, Kyrylenko said.

On Oct. 1, Russia withdrew its troops from Lyman after the city was surrounded by Ukrainian forces, who have been in the midst of a successful counteroffensive to take back Ukrainian territory.

Destroyed armored vehicles are seen piled near by a factory in Lyman, Ukraine, on October 6, 2022. Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian official said Thursday the bodies of at least 530 people have been discovered in recaptured areas of the Kharkiv region since Sept. 7.

Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhen Yenin said Friday the bodies included those 225 women, 257 men and 19 children, while 29 bodies haven't yet been identified.

Some 447 of the bodies were found in the mass grave in the city of Izium. Yenin said forensics experts have found indications of "violent death in a considerable number of bodies," including signs of torture.

According to Yenin, some bodies "had a rope around their neck, hands tied behind their back, bullet wounds to their knees, and broken ribs."

Overall, 1,350 civilians were killed in the Kharkiv region since the start of the war. Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the Kharkiv region's State Police Investigative Department, said 22 torture sites were found in recently liberated areas.