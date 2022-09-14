Zelenskyy makes surprise visit to recaptured towns: "We are on the way to the end"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited recaptured towns in the northeast on Wednesday, sending a strong message to Russian President Vladimir Putin: Ukraine intends to keep Russian troops on the run.

"You see what Russia destroyed, you see the scale of this tragedy," Zelenskyy told CBS News in Izyum. "But the main thing is that we are coming back and we are on the way to the end."

Zelenskyy's visit to Izyum would have been unthinkable last week, as Russians held the town for more than six months until it was liberated three days ago. Even now, the visit was bold — it's a little more than six miles from the nearest frontline and occasional shelling could be heard in the distance.

Izyum's liberation was part of a stunning offensive in which the Ukrainian army has taken back nearly all the territory in the Kharkiv region that had been under Russian control since the start of the war. Russia used the region as a strategic hub to resupply its forces elsewhere on the eastern frontline with food, weapons and other supplies.

A Ukrainian soldier who was part of the lightning counteroffensive told CBS News that they ran up to 20 miles a day en route to Izyum, freeing villages along the way. He said they did not expect the liberation to happen within a matter of days, saying he thought it would take a month.

"We take the first line of Russians," the soldier said. "They then don't have a second line, third line, and we can go to the front very fast."

For the residents who've endured more than half a year of hell, it could not come soon enough.

Liza Jankina hid with 50 neighbors for four months in an icy basement. She pointed out the bushes nearby where they were forced to hastily bury a neighbor who died after needing medication for health issues.

With no electricity in the town and supplies running low, humanitarian aid made its way to residents. Some residents hadn't had an adequate meal in months.

Still, there's fear among residents that Russian forces could return.