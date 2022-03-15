Freezing weather, hunger and human trafficking: The perilous journey of Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Poland

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate, more Ukrainians are leaving their homes in search of safety. The majority of them have crossed into Poland — including many women and children bringing whatever they can carry out of the war zone.

"CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell is reporting from near the Polish border with Ukraine. She spoke with some of the refugees who made the perilous journey as well as people from all over the world who traveled to Poland to help the millions fleeing the war.

The United Nations says 3 million Ukrainians have now fled their country since the start of the Russian invasion. Two of those refugees, Alona and Katya, traveled from hard-hit Kharkiv with their three young children, going hundreds of miles without food to settle in a country they barely know.

At the border, volunteers serving hot meals line the path, waiting for the cold and hungry.

"The whole world is watching right now trying to figure out what it is we can do," a woman identified as Kami, who came from Chicago with the United Sikhs, told O'Donnell.

"These people need a lot more support and just acknowledgement of, 'We're here for you, we support you, and we stand with you,'" she said.

Volunteers are feeding people like Masha and her 5-year-old son, Benjamin. Her husband is back in Sumy, one of the cities under assault by Russian forces.

As the war rips families apart, Ukrainians are bringing whatever family they can, including pets. An animal rescue organization said it's treated about 500 to 600 pets who arrived in Poland with hypothermia.

At the border, families can stop to rest and recover before moving on to the next refugee center. They can grab diapers and shoes or toys for the little ones.

But amid the kindness, there are those trying to take advantage of the vulnerable. Mohammed Refaat, who is with the United Nations' International Organization for Migration, says he's increasingly concerned about trafficking of Ukrainian women.

"It is very obvious from the attempts, it's old guys trying to pick up young girls," he said, noting that there have been arrests for human trafficking.

Officials at the border crossing are warning women and girls not to get into private cars and only take official buses.