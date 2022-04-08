Ukraine says dozens killed in Russian rocket attack on Kramatorsk train station

Dozens of people were killed and over 100 injured Friday in a rocket attack on the Kramatorsk train station, one of the easternmost stations still operating in Ukraine, the head of the country's national railway, Alexander Kamyshin, said. The station was being used to evacuate civilians from eastern Ukraine's Donbas region.

"This is a deliberate strike on the passenger infrastructure of the railway and the residents of Kramatorsk," Kamyshin wrote on social media.

Around 4,000 people, mostly women and children, were at the train station at the time of the attack, the mayor of Kramatorsk said. Graphic images shared on social media appeared to show a number of casualties in civilian clothing.

Ukrainian servicemen carry a victim to be placed next to other casualties after a bombing of the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbas region, April 8, 2022. HERVE BAR/AFP/Getty

"Lacking the strength and courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, [the Russians] are cynically destroying the civilian population," Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in response to the attack. "This is an evil that has no limits. And if it is not punished, it will never stop."

Russia denied it had carried out the attack, blaming it on Ukraine's own forces.

"All statements by representatives of the Kyiv nationalist regime about the 'rocket attack' allegedly carried out by Russia on April 8 at the railway station in the city of Kramatorsk are a provocation and are absolutely untrue," the Russian defense ministry said.

Officials have been warning that Russia would intensify its attacks on the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine, and civilians have been rushing to evacuate the area.