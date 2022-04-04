Photographer Maksim Levin is 6th journalist killed in Ukraine since the war began. See some of his work.

Horrific scene in Bucha, Ukraine, as mayor says mass graves have been discovered

Ukrainian photojournalist and videographer Maksim Levin was found dead near Kyiv more than two weeks after he was last seen, the Ukrainian government said. The Reuters news agency, where he had long been a contributor, said Levin was killed covering the war for a Ukrainian news site.

That news site, LB.ua, said Levin's body was found April 1 and that a colleague who was with him is still missing. Levin, 41, left behind a wife and four children.

"Maks has provided compelling photos and video from Ukraine to Reuters since 2013. His death is a huge loss to the world of journalism. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time," John Pullman, Reuters' global managing editor for visuals, said.

Ukrainian photographer Maksim Levin in Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, January 6, 2022. STRINGER / REUTERS

Levin is the sixth journalist known to have died covering the Russian invasion, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. American filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed in mid-March, and days later a cameraman and a local producer working for Fox News were killed in an attack that seriously injured correspondent Benjamin Hall.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of photojournalist Maks Levin's death in Ukraine while he was reporting on the war in the Kyiv region," CPJ Program Director Carlos Martinez de la Serna said in a statement. "Ukrainian and Russian authorities must do everything in their power to investigate his death, ensure that those responsible are held accountable, and guarantee the safety of journalists covering the war from the ground."

Here is a look at some of the photographs Levin took documenting the war in his country in the final weeks of his life.

People flee Irpin

A man carries a dog as people flee amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. MAKSIM LEVIN / REUTERS

Russian military vehicles

Photo taken with a drone shows destroyed Russian military vehicles are seen on a street in Borodyanka, in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 3, 2022. MAKSIM LEVIN / REUTERS

Ruins in Borodyanka

An aerial view shows a residential building destroyed by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 3, 2022. MAKSIM LEVIN / REUTERS

Ukrainian soldier takes cover

A Ukrainian soldier hides from a helicopter airstrike amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near Demydiv, Ukraine, March 10, 2022. Maksim Levin / REUTERS

Soldiers preparing a meal

Members of the Ukrainian forces prepare food amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near Demydiv, Ukraine, March 10, 2022. Maksim Levin / REUTERS

Firing on Russian positions

Ukrainian armed forces' self-propelled howitzers fire at positions following Russia's invasion, near Makariv, Ukraine, March 6, 2022. MAKSIM LEVIN / REUTERS

Damage in Byshiv

A man stands next to a burnt car near a cultural and community centre, which locals said was destroyed by recent shelling, in the settlement of Byshiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 4, 2022. MAKSIM LEVIN / REUTERS

Soldiers camouflage equipment

A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces conceals a self-propelled howitzer following Russia's invasion, near Makariv, Ukraine, March 6, 2022. MAKSIM LEVIN / REUTERS

Helping a woman evacuate

A woman is evacuated amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. Maksim Levin / REUTERS

A Russian casualty

A destroyed Russian Army multiple rocket launcher in Kharkiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. MAKSIM LEVIN / REUTERS

Inspecting a rocket case

Members of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine walk towards a rocket case stuck on the driveway following recent shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. MAKSIM LEVIN / REUTERS

Soldier and child

A member of the military holds the hand of a child as people flee amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. Maksim Levin / REUTERS

Emergency services

A woman lies on a stretcher in Irpin, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. Maksim Levin / REUTERS

Ukrainian troops on the move

Members of the Ukrainian forces sit on a military vehicle near Demydiv, Ukraine, March 10, 2022. Maksim Levin / REUTERS

Ukrainian soldier in a trench

A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces rests in a trench at a combat position near the line of separation from Russian-backed rebels outside the town of Svitlodarsk in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2022. MAKSIM LEVIN / REUTERS

Residents evacuate Irpin

People evacuate as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Irpin, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. Maksim Levin / REUTERS

Photographer Maksim Levin in Donetsk