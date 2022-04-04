Photographer Maksim Levin is 6th journalist killed in Ukraine since the war began. See some of his work.
/ CBS News
Ukrainian photojournalist and videographer Maksim Levin was found dead near Kyiv more than two weeks after he was last seen, the Ukrainian government said. The Reuters news agency, where he had long been a contributor, said Levin was killed covering the war for a Ukrainian news site.
That news site, LB.ua, said Levin's body was found April 1 and that a colleague who was with him is still missing. Levin, 41, left behind a wife and four children.
"Maks has provided compelling photos and video from Ukraine to Reuters since 2013. His death is a huge loss to the world of journalism. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time," John Pullman, Reuters' global managing editor for visuals, said.
Levin is the sixth journalist known to have died covering the Russian invasion, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. American filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed in mid-March, and days later a cameraman and a local producer working for Fox News were killed in an attack that seriously injured correspondent Benjamin Hall.
"We are deeply saddened by the news of photojournalist Maks Levin's death in Ukraine while he was reporting on the war in the Kyiv region," CPJ Program Director Carlos Martinez de la Serna said in a statement. "Ukrainian and Russian authorities must do everything in their power to investigate his death, ensure that those responsible are held accountable, and guarantee the safety of journalists covering the war from the ground."
Here is a look at some of the photographs Levin took documenting the war in his country in the final weeks of his life.