Injured Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall evacuated from Ukraine after attack that killed 2 colleagues

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was injured Monday in an attack that killed two of his colleagues near Kyiv, has been safely evacuated from Ukraine, the network announced Wednesday.

"Ben is alert and said to be in good spirits," Fox anchor Bill Hemmer told viewers Wednesday morning. "He is being treated with the best possible care in the world."

The network previously said cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and local producer Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova were killed when their vehicle "was struck by incoming fire" while in the field with Hall. Fox News said the attack occurred as the team was newsgathering outside the capital city.

Hemmer added that Hall, who grew up in London and has both U.S. and U.K. passports, has been married almost seven years and has three young daughters back home.

"Been a couple of heavy days around here, so that is a dose of good news for Ben," Hemmer said,

On Tuesday, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said Zakrzewski, who was based in London, had "covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us," adding that "his passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched."

"He was profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet," Scott said.

Scott said the 24-year-old Kuvshynova was "incredibly talented" and had spent weeks helping the network's crews navigate Kyiv, gathering information and communicating with sources, "operating around the clock to make sure the world knew what was happening in her country."

While giving an update on Hall Wednesday, Hemmer told viewers: "We remind you, please continue to keep him in your prayers as well as Sasha and Pierre."

News of the attack on the Fox News crew came just a day after another American journalist, Brent Renaud, was shot and killed in Ukraine.

Victoria Albert and Tucker Reals contributed to this report.