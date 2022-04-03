Ukraine documents alleged atrocities by retreating Russians

U.S. and Ukraine are collecting evidence, accusing Russian forces of committing war crimes

Bucha, Ukraine — Ukrainian troops are finding brutalized bodies and widespread destruction in suburbs of the capital as Russian soldiers withdraw and Moscow focuses its attacks elsewhere, including missile strikes Sunday that targeted fuel and ammunition supplies in southern and eastern Ukraine.

Associated Press journalists in Bucha, a small city northwest of Kyiv, saw the bodies of at least nine people in civilian clothes who appeared to have been killed at close range. At least two had their hands tied behind their backs. The AP also saw two bodies wrapped in plastic, bound with tape and thrown into a ditch.

Authorities said they were documenting evidence as Ukraine's military reclaims territory and discovers indications of execution-style slayings to add to their case for for prosecuting Russian officials for war crimes.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said scores of killed civilians were found on the streets of Bucha and the Kyiv suburbs of Irpin and Hostomel in what looked like a "scene from a horror movie."

Arestovych said some people were shot in the head and had their hands bound, and some bodies showed signs of torture, rape and burning.

A Ukrainian serviceman uses a piece of wood to check if the body of a man dressed in civilian clothing is booby-trapped with explosive devices, in the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Ukraine, on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Vadim Ghirda / AP

The capital city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said civilians were "shot with joined hands" and told German newspaper Bild that "what happened in Bucha and other suburbs of Kyiv can only be described as genocide."

A day earlier, AP journalists witnessed Ukrainian soldiers gingerly removing at least six bodies from a street in Bucha with cables in case the Russians had booby-trapped corpses with explosives before their withdrawal. Local residents said the dead people were civilians killed without provocation, a claim that could not be independently verified.

Klitschko called on other nations to immediately end Russian gas imports, saying they were funding the invasion of Ukraine, now in its 39th day.

"Not a penny should go to Russia anymore. That's bloody money used to slaughter people. The gas and oil embargo must come immediately," the mayor said.

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, wrote on Twitter that he was shocked by the "haunting images of atrocities committed by Russian army" in the capital region. The EU and non-governmental organizations were assisting in the effort to preserve evidence of war crimes, according to Michel, who promised "further EU sanctions" against Russia.

Nearly two weeks ago, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. had determined that Russian forces had committed "war crimes" in Ukraine, accusing them of "indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians."

"Russia's forces have destroyed apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, critical infrastructure, civilian vehicles, shopping centers, and ambulances, leaving thousands of innocent civilians killed or wounded," Blinken said. "Many of the sites Russia's forces have hit have been clearly identifiable as in-use by civilians."