Ukraine: Americans back most U.S. steps for Ukraine as Republicans grow more split, CBS News poll finds

Big majorities of Americans continue to support economic sanctions on Russia and sending aid and supplies to Ukraine. A smaller majority also would keep sending weapons.

But Republicans have become increasingly divided over this.

Republicans have become more resistant to sending aid, which they favored back in February, and they have become more opposed to sending weapons, specifically. And most of them say the administration should generally be doing less to help Ukraine.

As has long been the case, Americans don't support sending U.S. troops.

Overall, most Republicans — and four in 10 independents — think the Biden administration should be doing less to help Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. Most Democrats think the administration is handling things about as they should be.

Elsewhere in the world on China specifically, most Americans think Joe Biden is being "too easy" in his dealings with that country, though a majority of Democrats thinks he is handling things about right.

Peace and stability in the world

More generally, Americans are increasingly pessimistic about the prospects for peace and stability in the world, and few think President Biden is making the U.S. position in the world stronger. Seven in 10 say they are pessimistic, up from six in 10 in January. Back then, a slim majority of Democrats were optimistic. Now most Democrats are pessimistic as well.

By 2 to 1, Americans think Joe Biden is making the United States' position in the world weaker rather than stronger.

Kabir Khanna contributed to this report.

This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted with a nationally representative sample of 2,335 U.S. adult residents interviewed between September 5-8, 2023. The sample was weighted according to gender, age, race, and education based on the U.S. Census American Community Survey and Current Population Survey, as well as past vote. The margin of error is ±2.7 points.

