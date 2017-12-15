Uber driver accused of raping teen he drove home from bar

NORCROSS, Ga. -- Detectives outside Atlanta are investigating a case of alleged rape involving a 16-year-old girl and an Uber driver.

Gwinnett County police spokeswoman Michele Pihera says the incident occurred early Monday in Gwinnett County.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in unincorporated Tucker, where they found an intoxicated 16-year-old girl who said she was sexually assaulted by the Uber driver. Her pants were around her ankles when she was found.

CBS Atlanta affililate WGCL-TV cites police as saying that, after she left exited the vehicle, the girl began beating on doors, asking for help. One of the residents called 911.

Police say the teenager had been at an area bar drinking with friends who called Uber to get her home. The officers obtained identifying information on the driver and vehicle information and Thursday arrested 58-year-old Abdoulie Jagne, of College Park, on a charge of rape. It was unknown if he has an attorney.

"The information provided by the company of Uber does corroborate the victim's story," said Corporal Michele Pihera of the Gwinnett County Police Department. "We know that the trip from the bar to the apartment complex should have taken a specific amount time, but the trip data indicated that it took a much longer amount of time to complete."

Uber told news outlets he'd been driving for them for two months.