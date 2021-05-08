Live

Uber driver accused of raping teen

Detectives outside Atlanta say a 16-year-old girl was raped by an Uber driver who was giving her a ride home early Monday. Abdoulie Jagne, a 58-year-old from College Park, was arrested Thursday on a charge of rape.
