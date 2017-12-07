U2 plays surprise concert on Berlin subway

BERLIN — Straphangers in Berlin were in for a surprise on Wednesday. U2's Bono and The Edge took a trip on the Berlin subway line that shares the band's name and played a short concert on an underground platform.

The musicians took a special train Wednesday from the Olympic Stadium, near the western end of the U2 line, to the Deutsche Oper stop. Local radio station Radioeins, which gave out tickets for the ride, said about 120 people joined them on the train.

Bono and The Edge played a few songs on the platform at Deutsche Oper to wrap up their appearance, which follows the release of U2's new album "Songs of Experience."

Tickets went on sale earlier this week for their "Innocence" tour.