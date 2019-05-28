U.S. servicemembers seen wearing MAGA-inspired patches at Trump speech may have violated DOD rules

U.S. servicemembers who attended a Memorial Day address during President Trump's overseas trip to Japan who were photographed wearing patches on their jumpsuits bearing a motto resembling his campaign slogan may have violated the Pentagon's strict rules barring soldiers from showing political preferences.

The group of servicemembers aboard the USS Wasp in Yokosuka, Japan were photographed by Wall Street Journal reporter Vivian Salama. The airmen posing for the photo all donned matching patches that depicted an image of what appears to be the president, along with the text: "Make Aircrew Great Again." Wire photographers also captured images of the same military members.

Airmen onboard the USS WASP wearing patches on their jumpsuits that read “Make Aircrew Great Again.” The patches include an image in the center in the likeness of President Trump. pic.twitter.com/rQKAyrcDte — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) May 28, 2019

US Marines wearing badges listen to US President Donald Trump during a Memorial Day event aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) in Yokosuka on May 28, 2019. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images) Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images

According to the Department of Defense, however, those patches might not be in compliance with the longstanding Pentagon guidance saying that active-duty military personnel should not engage in partisan political activities.

"All military personnel will avoid the inference that their political activities imply or appear to imply DoD sponsorship, approval or endorsement of a political candidate, campaign or cause," the policy states.

Examples of political activities that are prohibited include actively campaigning for a candidate, soliciting contributions, marching in a partisan parade or wearing uniforms to a partisan event. Certain political activities are allowed and encouraged -- like voting in an election and making personal campaign donations.

While it's not clear whether the crew members belonged to the Navy or the Marines, CBS News' David Martin reports that in either case, the Department of the Navy bears responsibility.

Navy spokesman Samuel Boyle said in a statement to CBS News, "Navy leadership is currently reviewing this instance to ensure that the wearing of the patch does not violate DoD policy or regulations."

During his remarks to the around 1,000 uniformed sailors and Marines, Mr. Trump remarked that the soldiers assembled were "such good-looking people" that they were going to leave the military and "end up in Hollywood."