U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for man who fell off cruise ship that departed from Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The U.S. Coast Guard on Christmas Eve suspended its search for a 41-year-old man who fell off a ship belonging to a cruise line that departed from Baltimore.

The man had been traveling on a Vision of the Seas cruise ship when he fell overboard on Saturday, according to a spokesperson for Royal Caribbean International.

The ship was about 127 miles east of Charleston, South Carolina, when the incident happened, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The U.S. Coast Guard's aircrews searched more than 1,625 square miles over the span of about eight hours, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

"The ship and crew immediately reported the incident to local authorities and launched a search and rescue mission," the spokesperson said on Sunday. "Out of privacy for the guest and their family, we have no additional details to share."

The spokesperson did not confirm or deny whether the passenger was presumed to be dead.

