U.S. Coast Guard searches for passenger of cruise ship that departed from Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The U.S. Coast Guard announced on Sunday that its aircrews had begun searching for a man who fell off a ship from a cruise line that departs from Baltimore.

The 41-year-old man was traveling on the Vision of the Seas and fell overboard about 127 miles east of Charleston, South Carolina, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

#Breaking @USCG aircrews are searching for a 41-year-old man who went overboard from the Vision of the Seas cruise ship 127 miles east of #Charleston, Sunday.



The @USCG issued an urgent information marine broadcast on VHF-FM Channel 16 with more information.#USCG #Charleston pic.twitter.com/Yzuzx8Yvtd — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) December 24, 2023

The man went overboard on Saturday, according to a spokesperson for Royal Caribbean International.

"The ship and crew immediately reported the incident to local authorities and launched a search and rescue mission," the spokesperson said. "Out of privacy for the guest and their family, we have no additional details to share."

Vision of the Seas takes its passengers on trips that skirt along the southeast part of the United States to countries in the Caribbean, according to the Royal Caribbean International's website.