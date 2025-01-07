U.S. asks court to stop plea agreements in alleged 9/11 architect Khalid Sheikh Mohammed's case

9/11 masterminds, others could still get plea agreements

The U.S. government filed a motion Tuesday to stop the plea agreements in the case against the alleged architect of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two other defendants from going forward.

If granted, a plea hearing in Khalid Sheikh Mohammed's case that is scheduled to take place Friday at Guantanamo Bay would be delayed. The government's motion, filed in the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, also seeks to put all proceedings on hold while the request is considered.

In November, a military judge ruled that plea agreements struck by Mohammed and two co-defendants were valid, voiding an earlier order by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to throw out the deals.

This is a developing story and will be updated.