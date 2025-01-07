Watch CBS News
Politics

U.S. asks court to stop plea agreements in alleged 9/11 architect Khalid Sheikh Mohammed's case

By Eleanor Watson, Robert Legare

/ CBS News

Plea agreements news on 9/11 masterminds
9/11 masterminds, others could still get plea agreements 03:06

The U.S. government filed a motion Tuesday to stop the plea agreements in the case against the alleged architect of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two other defendants from going forward.

If granted, a plea hearing in Khalid Sheikh Mohammed's case that is scheduled to take place Friday at Guantanamo Bay would be delayed. The government's motion, filed in the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, also seeks to put all proceedings on hold while the request is considered. 

In November, a military judge ruled that plea agreements struck by Mohammed and two co-defendants were valid, voiding an earlier order by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to throw out the deals.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Eleanor Watson

Eleanor Watson is a CBS News multi-platform reporter and producer covering the Pentagon.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.