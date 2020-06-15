Tyler Perry to pay for funeral of Rayshard Brooks, man killed by police in Atlanta

Media mogul Tyler Perry is going to pay for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, a black man killed by Atlanta police officers in a Wendy's parking lot on Friday.

Brooks' family and their attorneys held a press conference on Monday, during which attorney L. Chris Stewart revealed the offer from Perry.

"We want to thank and acknowledge Tyler Perry, who we spoke with, who will be taking care of the funeral for the family," Stewart said. "It's support like that and it's people who are actually in this community — that love the community, that want healing and families like this to never have to go through something like this — to step forward."

Tyler Perry will pay for Rayshard Brooks’ funeral arrangements, family attorney L. Chris Stewart says https://t.co/223O30fBFp pic.twitter.com/7YQnHyHL1K — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 15, 2020

Stewart was also on the legal team helping the family of George Floyd, the black man whose death at the hands of police in Minneapolis sparked a nationwide movement against police brutality and racial injustice.

Brooks' death last week triggered new waves of protests in Atlanta. The 27-year-old was fatally shot by police after they responded to a call about a man asleep at the Wendy's drive-thru. They said he resisted arrest and grabbed an officer's Taser. The medical examiner's report said Brooks was shot twice in the back.

The officer who opened fire, Garrett Rolfe, was fired on Sunday and another officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, was placed on administrative duty. Police Chief Erika Shields resigned and Assistant Chief Rodney Bryant, who is black, will serve as the city's interim police chief.

Perry, who lives in Atlanta and runs his Tyler Perry Studios there, often gives back to the community. In April, Perry paid for the groceries of seniors and other vulnerable shoppers at 44 Kroger grocery stores in Atlanta amid the coronavirus pandemic. That month he also left a $500 tip for each of the 42 employees at a Houston's restaurant in Atlanta. In total, he tipped $21,000, showing his appreciation for the essential workers as he picked up his takeout order, CBS Atlanta station WGCL reported.

Following the death of George Floyd and subsequent protests, Perry spoke out on Instagram, saying he "tried to speak comfort" to the Floyd family. The cost of Floyd's funeral was covered by another high-profile figure, boxing champion Floyd Mayweather.