2 Americans dead in Ukraine as Russian attacks continue

Two U.S. citizens have died in the Donbas region of Ukraine, a State Department spokesperson confirmed Saturday to CBS News. The department said it would not provide additional details "out of respect to the families at this time."

"We are in touch with the families and providing all possible consular assistance, the spokesperson said.

The fighting in Ukraine, which is entering its sixth month, continued with reports in recent days including attacks on Odesa and the region of Kirovohradska region as well as fighting in Kherson region and the Donbas.

According to the Associated Press, two Russian missiles hit the port city Odesa, on the Black Sea, just hours after the two nations signed U.N.-brokered deals that would allow grain exports to resume, including from Odesa. Another 13 Russian missiles hit an airfield and a railway facility in Kirovohradska, near Kirovohrad, in attacks that killed at least three people and wounded 16 others. And in the heavily contested Donbas region, the Associated Press reports, Russian forces have been trying to gain ground.

