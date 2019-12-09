Twitter's 2019 trends: What was most popular on Twitter this year?

President Donald Trump, Neymar, BTS and the face with tears of joy emoji 😂 have one thing in common: They were each the most tweeted-about in their respective categories in 2019. Twitter has just released a roundup of what was most popular in the Twittersphere this year.

It won't come as a surprise to the many thousands who helped achieve this record, but the most retweeted tweet of 2019 belongs to the World Record Egg. At the start of the year, the egg was on a mission to set a world record for the most retweeted tweet on Twitter, and while it did not crack that goal, with just under a million retweets, it did poach the title for the most retweeted tweet of 2019.

Let's set a world record together and get the most retweeted tweet on Twitter. Beating the current world record held by Yusaku Maezawa @yousuck2020 (5.3 million!) We got this 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VkMPwJo9GI — World Record Egg (@egg_rt_record) January 14, 2019

Last year's chart topper, K-Pop sensation BTS, nabbed a close second place for the most retweeted tweet with a video showcasing their dance skills in a hotel room.

Despite a disappointing final season, leading over 1 million to sign a petition calling for the remake of season eight, HBO's "Game of Thrones" was the most talked-about TV show on Twitter this year. Streaming giant Netflix's "Stranger Things" followed, and 30-year veteran "The Simpsons" rounded up the top three most tweeted-about TV shows.

Back in May, Marvel's "The Avengers: Endgame" shattered records for the biggest opening weekend and the movie also proved popular on Twitter — it was the most tweeted-about movie in 2019. The fourth film in the "Toy Story" saga came in second in that category, and Todd Phillips' "Joker," which just scored four Golden Globe nominations, was third. And while most of its target audience is too young to be on Twitter, "Frozen 2" made the Top 10.

BTS made another appearance on Twitter's year-end roundup as the most tweeted-about musicians. The Korean boy band, whose first album debuted in 2013, is a global phenomenon with over 23 million followers on Twitter alone. Ariana Grande came second in Twitter's music category, followed by hip-hop talent Drake.

President Donald Trump, whose Twitter use is legendary, was the most tweeted-about politician of 2019. Coming in second was his predecessor at the White House, former President Barack Obama.

Here's Twitter's full 2019 roundup:

Most tweeted-about TV shows:

Game of Thrones Stranger Things The Simpsons La Casa de Papel Grey's Anatomy Love Island Catfish: The TV Show Family Guy The Walking Dead Narcos

Most tweeted-about movies:

The Avengers: Endgame Toy Story 4 Joker (2019) Spider-Man: Far From Home The Lion King (2019) Weathering With You (天気の子) Captain Marvel IT Chapter 2 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Frozen 2

Most tweeted-about actors:

Tom Holland Chris Evans Zendaya Robert Downey Jr. Cameron Boyce Keanu Reeves Chris Hemsworth Kanna Hashimoto Jennifer Lopez Mark Ruffalo

Most tweeted-about musicians:

BTS Ariana Grande Drake Rihanna Cardi B Justin Bieber Beyonce Kanye West Billie Eilish Lady Gaga

Most tweeted-about sports teams:

FC Barcelona Real Madrid CF Manchester United Liverpool FC Paris Saint-Germain Juventus FC Manchester City AFC Ajax Flamengo Los Angeles Lakers

Most tweeted-about female athletes:

Megan Rapinoe Serena Williams Naomi Osaka Alex Morgan Simone Biles Becky Lynch Marta Ronda Rousey Maria Sharapova Katelyn Ohashi

Most tweeted-about male athletes:

Neymar Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo LeBron James Kawhi Leonard Kobe Bryant Tom Brady Kylian Mbappe Keisuke Honda Antonio Brown

Most tweeted-about politicians: