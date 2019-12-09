Twitter's 2019 trends: What was most popular on Twitter this year?
President Donald Trump, Neymar, BTS and the face with tears of joy emoji 😂 have one thing in common: They were each the most tweeted-about in their respective categories in 2019. Twitter has just released a roundup of what was most popular in the Twittersphere this year.
It won't come as a surprise to the many thousands who helped achieve this record, but the most retweeted tweet of 2019 belongs to the World Record Egg. At the start of the year, the egg was on a mission to set a world record for the most retweeted tweet on Twitter, and while it did not crack that goal, with just under a million retweets, it did poach the title for the most retweeted tweet of 2019.
Last year's chart topper, K-Pop sensation BTS, nabbed a close second place for the most retweeted tweet with a video showcasing their dance skills in a hotel room.
Despite a disappointing final season, leading over 1 million to sign a petition calling for the remake of season eight, HBO's "Game of Thrones" was the most talked-about TV show on Twitter this year. Streaming giant Netflix's "Stranger Things" followed, and 30-year veteran "The Simpsons" rounded up the top three most tweeted-about TV shows.
Back in May, Marvel's "The Avengers: Endgame" shattered records for the biggest opening weekend and the movie also proved popular on Twitter — it was the most tweeted-about movie in 2019. The fourth film in the "Toy Story" saga came in second in that category, and Todd Phillips' "Joker," which just scored four Golden Globe nominations, was third. And while most of its target audience is too young to be on Twitter, "Frozen 2" made the Top 10.
BTS made another appearance on Twitter's year-end roundup as the most tweeted-about musicians. The Korean boy band, whose first album debuted in 2013, is a global phenomenon with over 23 million followers on Twitter alone. Ariana Grande came second in Twitter's music category, followed by hip-hop talent Drake.
President Donald Trump, whose Twitter use is legendary, was the most tweeted-about politician of 2019. Coming in second was his predecessor at the White House, former President Barack Obama.
Here's Twitter's full 2019 roundup:
Most tweeted-about TV shows:
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
The Simpsons
La Casa de Papel
Grey's Anatomy
Love Island
Catfish: The TV Show
Family Guy
The Walking Dead
Narcos
Most tweeted-about movies:
The Avengers: Endgame
Toy Story 4
Joker (2019)
Spider-Man: Far From Home
The Lion King (2019)
Weathering With You (天気の子)
Captain Marvel
IT Chapter 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Frozen 2
Most tweeted-about actors:
Tom Holland
Chris Evans
Zendaya
Robert Downey Jr.
Cameron Boyce
Keanu Reeves
Chris Hemsworth
Kanna Hashimoto
Jennifer Lopez
Mark Ruffalo
Most tweeted-about musicians:
BTS
Ariana Grande
Drake
Rihanna
Cardi B
Justin Bieber
Beyonce
Kanye West
Billie Eilish
Lady Gaga
Most tweeted-about sports teams:
FC Barcelona
Real Madrid CF
Manchester United
Liverpool FC
Paris Saint-Germain
Juventus FC
Manchester City
AFC Ajax
Flamengo
Los Angeles Lakers
Most tweeted-about female athletes:
Megan Rapinoe
Serena Williams
Naomi Osaka
Alex Morgan
Simone Biles
Becky Lynch
Marta
Ronda Rousey
Maria Sharapova
Katelyn Ohashi
Most tweeted-about male athletes:
Neymar
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo
LeBron James
Kawhi Leonard
Kobe Bryant
Tom Brady
Kylian Mbappe
Keisuke Honda
Antonio Brown
Most tweeted-about politicians:
Donald Trump
Barack Obama
Narendra Modi
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Jair Bolsonaro
Bernie Sanders
Hillary Clinton
Joe Biden
Emmanuel Macron
Vladimir Putin