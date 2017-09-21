Twitter to meet with Senate Intelligence Committee next week

The social media company, Twitter, says it will meet with a Senate committee investigating Russia's interference in the presidential election.

The company says in a statement Wednesday evening that its representatives will meet with staff of the Senate Intelligence committee next week.

The committee has been scrutinizing the spread of false news stories and propaganda on social media during the election. The panel has heard from Facebook. The committee's top Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, had said he wanted to hear from Twitter as well to learn more about the use of fake accounts and bot networks to spread misinformation.

Twitter says it has been cooperating with the panel's investigation and is working to strengthen its efforts to combat activities that violate its terms of service.