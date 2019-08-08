Twitter suspends Mitch McConnell's campaign account after posting video of protesters threatening him

Twitter has suspended Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's reelection campaign account Thursday after posting a video showing threats against the long-time Kentucky Republican. McConnell's campaign spokesperson, Kevin Golden, called out the social platform for its decision in a statement to CBS News. The Republican Party, Trump campaign and other GOP organizations are halting their Twitter spending in response.

The post featured a video, according to The Courier Journal, showing protesters outside McConnell's home in Louisville who were shouting profanities directed him. The social media company hid the tweet by "Team Mitch" and linked it to its general guidelines and policies page with a message saying it's "no longer available." According to Twitter, the account is required to remove the post because it violated its rules before unlocking it.

Golden confirmed Twitter's suspension and said despite trying to appeal, the company stood by their decision. "This morning, Twitter locked our account for posting the video of real-world, violent threats made against Mitch McConnell."

"This is the problem with the speech police in America today: The Lexington-Herald can attack Mitch with cartoon tombstones of his opponents," he added. "But we can't mock it. Twitter will allow the words 'Massacre Mitch' to trend nationally on their platform. But locks our account for posting actual threats against us."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recovering after fracturing shoulder in fall

McConnell is currently recuperating from a fractured shoulder and has dealt with a wave of criticism on multiple fronts over the last week. In wake of two separate mass shootings, he's been slammed for blocking tougher gun control legislation, earning the nickname "Massacre Mitch" from demonstrators.

His reelection campaign also addressed a photo of several high schoolers in Team Mitch shirts appearing to grope and kiss a cardboard cutout of progressive lawmaker Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Golden said they condemned the acts, but took aim at critics such as her.

"We've watched for years as the far-left and the media look for every possible way to demonize, stereotype, and publicly castigate every young person who dares to get involved with Republican politics," he said.

The Associated Press reports National Republican Congressional Committee Executive Director Parker Hamilton Poling said her organization was going to freeze Twitter spending "until they correct their inexcusable targeting of Team Mitch."

The national Republican Party and President Trump's reelection campaign had projected to spend $300,000 to $500,000 on Twitter this month. AP cited a GOP official who spoke on condition of anonymity since the officials wasn't authorized to discuss it publicly.