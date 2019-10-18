Fighting in Syria persists despite ceasefire, Turkish fighters accused of using white phosphorus

Dohuk, Iraq — As the deal Vice President Mike Pence announced with Turkey to stop attacks on Kurdish forces in northern Syria came under criticism Friday, fighting continued in the region. Video showed gunfire and shelling in a Syrian city along the Turkish border.

CBS News correspondent Charlie D'Agata said it was a shaky ceasefire, and not everybody was happy about it. There have been serious questions about the U.S. military's role in ensuring the terms of the ceasefire are implemented.

Turkish attacks continued on the border, breaking the so-called "pause in hostilities" agreed to by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government. The pause is supposed to last 120 hours, or five days, to give the U.S. a chance to "facilitate" exactly what Turkey wanted in when it launched its incursion on October 9: the removal of the formerly U.S.-allied Kurdish forces from a 20-mile-deep so-called "safe zone" along Turkey's border.

Pentagon officials have told CBS News they've received no instructions as to how to remove those forces, and there's been no change to America's own plans to withdrawal troops from the region.

Nonetheless, at a rally in Dallas, President Trump painted himself on Thursday as a kind of playground peace keeper.

"It was unconventional, what I did. I said, 'They're going to have to fight a little while.' Sometimes you have to let them fight a little while," Mr. Trump said. "It's like two kids in a lot. You've got to let them fight and then you pull them apart."

But it's far from child's play for the hundreds of people who have been killed, and almost 200,000 more displaced by the fighting.

Turkish forces have been accused by a chemical weapons expert of using white phosphorus against Kurdish civilians. The incendiary material is banned by international chemical weapons conventions.

D'Agata said the U.S. has effectively declared a ceasefire in a war it wasn't even fighting, and enabled Turkey to achieve its primary objective. That has enraged U.S. lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

"The decision to abandon the Kurds violates one of our most sacred duties. It strikes at American honor," Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah said. "What we have done to the Kurds will stand as a blood stain in the annals of American history."

Turkey has called it more of a pause than a ceasefire. Why five days? D'Agata noted that the period ends right when Turkish President Erdogan is due to meet with the real power broker in the region: President Vladimir Putin in Russia.

