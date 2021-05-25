Biden to head to Tulsa to mark 100th anniversary of Tulsa race massacre

President Biden will head to Tulsa, Oklahoma, next week to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

The president's plans while there are still unclear. The visit comes after Mr. Biden is meeting with family members of the George Floyd, who was murdered last year by a Minneapolis police officer.

On May 31 and June 1, 1921, a White mob destroyed Greenwood, a section of Tulsa where Black families lived. The mob was fueled by claims that a Black teenager attacked a White woman. The mob burned the neighborhood to the ground, killing as many as 300 people. Local police joined the mob.

The final known survives of the massacre are urging Congress to consider paying reparations to their Oklahoma neighborhood. Earlier this month, the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties listened to testimony from survivors of the mob riot. The only three survivors are plaintiffs in a suit filed against the city and county of Tula seeking reparations.

Mr. Biden will visit Tulsa on June 1.

