Fox News sends Tucker Carlson cease-and-desist letter over his new Twitter show

Fox News has sent Tucker Carlson a cease-and-desist letter, alleging that his new Twitter show is a breach of his contract with the network, Axios first reported. Carlson is still being paid through the end of his agreement with Fox News, which is set to expire on December 31, 2024, with Axios reporting that Carlson is making a First Amendment argument for his right to host the new program.

"Tucker will not be silenced by anyone," Harmeet Dhillon, a lawyer who represents Carlson, said in a statement to Axios. "He is a singularly important voice on matters of public interest in our country, and will remain so."

Shortly after Fox News announced they were parting ways with Carlson — just days after the network was ordered to pay $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems after airing unfounded accusations about the 2020 presidential election — Carlson announced that he would be bringing his show to Twitter. The first two episodes of what is now called "Tucker on Twitter" have amassed a combined total of nearly 170 million views.

Carlson was taken off the air in April following the discovery process during the Dominion v. Fox case, which revealed text messages from Carlson saying, "I hate him passionately" about former President Donald Trump.

While his older Fox show involved heavier graphics and guest interviews, Carlson's first two episodes of "Tucker on Twitter" were simpler to-camera monologues that covered topics ranging from the dam explosion in Russia to societal taboos — in Carlson's characteristically controversial style.

Justin Wells, Carlson's current executive producer and the former executive producer of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," has already teased the host's next Twitter episode, saying it would be a response to the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Next Episode of Tucker on Twitter coming Tuesday: Tucker’s response to the indictment of President Donald Trump — Justin Wells (@justinbwells) June 11, 2023

"Fox News continues to ignore the interests of its viewers, not to mention its shareholder obligations," Dhillon said.

"Doubling down on the most catastrophic programming decision in the history of the cable news industry, Fox is now demanding that Tucker Carlson be silent until after the 2024 election," Dhillon's statement continued, according to Axios.

CBS News has reached out to Fox for comment, but has yet to hear back.