Trump's physician calls surprise Walter Reed visit a "planned interim checkup"

President Donald Trump's physician said Monday that the president's surprise visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday was not a sign of ill health, but was instead part of a "routine, planned interim checkup." The stop was not on Mr. Trump's public schedule —and he wasn't due for a physical until February — which prompted speculation about his health.

"This past Saturday afternoon the President traveled up to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a routine, planned interim checkup as part of the regular, primary preventative care he receives throughout the year," Dr. Sean P. Conley wrote in a memorandum. "Due to scheduling uncertainties, the trip was kept off the record."

"Despite some of the speculation, the President has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues," Conley added. "Specifically, he did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurologic evaluations."

Conley's memorandum echoes comments made by White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, who told reporters on Saturday that "Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed."

"The president remains healthy and energetic without complaints, as demonstrated by his repeated vigorous rally performances in front of thousands of Americans several times a week," The White House said Saturday in a statement.