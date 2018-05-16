Trump's new financial disclosure form mentions Michael Cohen reimbursement — live updates

The Office of Government Ethics has released President Trump's annual financial disclosure form. The form reveals something undisclosed on Mr. Trump's previous financial disclosure form — Mr. Trump's reimbursement of his then-attorney Michael Cohen, for a payment Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

"In the interest of transparency, while not required to be disclosed as "reportable liabilities" on Part 8, in 2016 expenses were incurred by one of Donald J. Trump's attorneys, Michael Cohen. Mr Cohen sought reimbursement of those expenses and Mr. Trump fully reimbursed Mr. Cohen in 2017. The category of the value would be $100,001 - $250,000 and the interest rate would be zero."

The document details Mr. Trump's financial interests, and is 92 pages long, due to Mr. Trump's vast business empire. The White House said on Tuesday afternoon that the president had submitted his form to OGE.

Details of Mr. Trump's disclosure report from last year can be found here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.