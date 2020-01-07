Watch live: Trump welcomes prime minister of Greece to White House

President Trump is meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the White House Tuesday, as tensions with Iran remain high.

A major focus of the visit for Mitsotakis, a senior administration official told reporters, will be to get the word out that Greece is open for business for American investors and convey that the country has reduced regulatory red tape. The overshadowing situation with Iran is sure to come up, too.

How to watch Trump's meeting with the prime minister of Greece

What: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Mrs. Mitsotakis

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Mrs. Mitsotakis Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2019

Tuesday, January 7, 2019 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Location: Oval Office, The White House

Oval Office, The White House Online stream: Watch in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Mr. Trump continues to pressure Iran over Twitter, and over the weekend threatened that 52 sites in Iran will be targeted if Iran retaliates for the U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Top administration officials are briefing the "Gang of Eight" on the strike and situation with Iran Tuesday afternoon, and the full House and Senate are expected to be briefed Wednesday.