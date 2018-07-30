Trump welcomes Italy's PM Giuseppe Conte to White House amid EU trade negotiations -- live stream

President Trump is welcoming Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to the White House on Monday, the latest member of the European Union to hold meetings with the president amid ongoing trade negotiations over existing tariffs. Conte's visit follows that of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who agreed to work with Mr. Trump towards "zero tariffs" between the U.S. and EU.

Mr. Trump and Conte last met during the contentious G7 summit in Quebec last month, which concluded with Mr. Trump's withdrawal from a joint communique signed by the world leaders, following a comment that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had made about trade with the U.S.

Following their Oval Office meeting, the two leaders are expected to address reporters in the Rose Garden for a joint press conference. Mr. Trump spent part of his weekend in Bedminster, New Jersey lashing out against the news media over coverage of his administration, which he characterized as "90 percent" negative and "very unpatriotic."

His latest Twitter tirade against the press came after he revealed he sat down with New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger for a White House meeting this month. Sulzberger said that the meeting focused much around the president's attacks on journalists as the "enemy of the people."