Trump visits Arlington National Cemetery and Fort McHenry on Memorial Day

President Trump began observing Memorial Day with a tweet Monday morning: "HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY!" He'll also be participating in two ceremonies Monday, one at Arlington National Cemetery, and the other at Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Monday morning. Although the wreath laying is usually part of a ceremony that involves a presidential address, Mr. Trump will not be delivering a speech at the cemetery, which is closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic. Flags flew at half staff at the White House and other public buildings in Washington over the weekend to honor the nearly 100,000 who have died of COVID-19 in the U.S.

The president will then head to Baltimore, which also remains under a stay-at-home order. The city's mayor, Jack Young, asked Mr. Trump not to come, saying in a statement, "That President Trump is deciding to pursue non-essential travel sends the wrong message to our residents, many of whom have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 virus." He went on to say that the president's trip would require expensive personnel and equipment that will burden the city, which Young says has been losing $20 million each month during the pandemic.

The White House took a different view. "The brave men and women who have preserved our freedoms for generations did not stay home and the President will not either as he honors their sacrifice by visiting such a historic landmark in our Nation's history," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

In Baltimore, Mr. Trump will be speaking at the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine. In the War of 1812, Francis Scott Key watched the British bombardment of Fort McHenry and wrote a poem that became the basis for the "The Star-Spangled Banner."