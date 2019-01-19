Trump visits air base where remains of Americans killed in Syria are returned

President Trump announced Saturday morning he was heading to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where the remains of four Americans killed in an attack in Syria on Wednesday will be returned.

"Will be leaving for Dover to be with the families of 4 very special people who lost their lives in service to our Country!" Mr. Trump tweeted Saturday morning. The visit was not listed on his official schedule.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement Wednesday that an apparent explosion killed two service members, a Department of Defense civilian, and a Pentagon contractor while they were "conducting a local engagement in Manbij, Syria." Three service members were also injured.

"Initial reports indicate an explosion caused the casualties, and the incident is under investigation," the statement said.

Those killed were identified as Jonathan Farmer, Shannon Kent, Scott Wirtz and Ghadir Taher.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack, which came just weeks after Mr. Trump declared ISIS defeated and said U.S. troops were coming home. The decision to abruptly withdraw from Syria resulted in the resignation of two administration officials, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Syria Special Envoy Brett McGurk, who said in December that the end of ISIS will be a long-term initiative, and "nobody is declaring mission accomplished."

The U.S. has about 2,000 troops still in Syria, and Mr. Trump has ordered a withdrawal that is expected to be completed within four months.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that Mr. Trump had reassured him in a phone conversation the U.S. was in the process of pulling its troops out of Syria, appearing to tamp down tension between the two nations which manifested itself just hours earlier in a testy exchange of tweets.

Turkey wants the remaining American forces in Syria to come out, which would give the Turks free rein to launch offensive operations against the Kurdish militia in Syria's north. But many of those Kurdish fighters are U.S. allies who have been crucial to the fight against ISIS. The Trump administration has made guarantees for their security a precondition of the complete U.S. withdrawal from Syria.

An image grab taken from a video obtained by AFPTV on January 16, 2019, shows U.S. armoured vehicles at the scene of a suicide attack in the northern Syrian town of Manbij. AFP/Getty Images

Erdogan told his nation's lawmakers on Tuesday that he had told Mr. Trump the U.S.-allied YPG Kurdish militia "tortures the groups in Syria that do not depend on them," and that his government had shared its evidence that America's allies are in fact terrorists with the White House.

But the Trump administration has not backed away from its insistence that the Kurds of the YPG be protected. Nor has it officially backed away from Mr. Trump's decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria — though that process is happening far slower than the president initially suggested.

In the meantime, as CBS News correspondent Charlie D'Agata reported this week, there's been an increase in the intensity of the battle against ISIS holdouts. The YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are making the most of U.S. military support while they still have it.

Administration officials have stressed the outcome of the battle against ISIS is not reliant on the physical presence of the roughly 2,000 U.S. forces in Syria, but as D'Agata reported, the Americans have played a vital role in the fight on the ground. They provide not only tactics, weapons and equipment, but crucially they also direct airstrikes against ISIS targets.

D'Agata and his team witnessed that for themselves on board the American aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis last week. From the waters of the Persian Gulf, wave after wave of F-18 fighter jets rocketed into the sky to launch bombing raids against ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria.

The Kurdish fighters who spoke to D'Agata in northern Syria are not only concerned that the withdrawal of U.S. troops could enable an ISIS comeback, but that Turkish forces will go on the attack the moment the last American soldier leaves.

