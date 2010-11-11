President Trump is speaking at the New York City Veterans Day Parade Monday, returning to his home city and state to mark the holiday.

Mr. Trump and the first lady will also be laying a wreath in Madison Square Park. The address comes days after a court determined the president must donate $2 million to charitable causes including veterans groups, after Trump Foundation funds from a January 2016 fundraiser for veterans were allegedly used for political purposes.

The president's address comes ahead of a particularly busy and historic week in Washington. Wednesday marks the first day of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into the president, along with a White House visit and press conference alongside Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Mr. Trump has announced he is moving his residency from New York to Florida, where he will live whenever his run as president comes to an end.

The president's address is scheduled to begin at 10:35 a.m.