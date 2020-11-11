Watch Live: President Trump makes first formal public appearance since election defeat

President Donald Trump is making his first formal public appearance since he was defeated in the 2020 presidential race. Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump are marking Veterans Day on Wednesday with a visit to Arlington National Cemetery, where they are expected to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The president has not held an official appearance since last Thursday, when he falsely claimed victory in the election and accused his critics and the media of stealing the election from him.

How to watch President Trump and first lady Melania Trump's appearance in Arlington

What: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in a Veterans Day observance

Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2020

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device Follow: Live election updates on CBSNews.com

Mr. Trump and his campaign are forging ahead with legal challenges contesting vote-counting procedures in several states, none of which have reported the kind of widespread voter fraud Mr. Trump has alleged.

