Trump tweets about Mattis, Syria withdrawal and McGurk exit

In a series of tweets late Saturday, President Trump wrote about some of the high-profile events around the White House, including Defense Secretary Jim Mattis' resignation and the decision to withdraw troops from Syria. Mr. Trump criticized the media for its coverage of his decision to withdraw troops from Syria.

In Mr. Trump's first in the series of tweets, he criticized Brett McGurk, the U.S.'s top envoy in the fight against ISIS, who resigned on Friday. His departure was first reported by CBS News on Saturday.

"Brett McGurk, who I do not know, was appointed by President Obama in 2015. Was supposed to leave in February but he just resigned prior to leaving. Grandstander?" Mr. Trump wrote.

Brett McGurk, who I do not know, was appointed by President Obama in 2015. Was supposed to leave in February but he just resigned prior to leaving. Grandstander? The Fake News is making such a big deal about this nothing event! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018

McGurk joined the State Department under former President George W. Bush and asked to stay on during the Obama administration. McGurk has led U.S. efforts against ISIS in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and more since 2015. He was one of the few Obama appointees asked by the Trump team to stay on.

Mr. Trump called McGurk's resignation a "nothing event" that the "fake news media" was "making such a big deal about."

Mr. Trump continued criticizing the media, writing in the next tweet that "if anybody but your favorite President, Donald J. Trump announced that, after decimating ISIS in Syria, we were going to bring our troops back home (happy & healthy), that person would be the most popular hero in America." But the media, he wrote, "hit hard."

If anybody but your favorite President, Donald J. Trump, announced that, after decimating ISIS in Syria, we were going to bring our troops back home (happy & healthy), that person would be the most popular hero in America. With me, hit hard instead by the Fake News Media. Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018

Mr. Trump announced Wednesday that the U.S. would be withdrawing troops from Syria, saying ISIS had been "defeated" there. But many in Washington, including prominent Republicans, have criticized the decision. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham called the decision a "disaster" and "a stain on the honor of the United States."

In the third tweet, Mr. Trump wrote about Mattis, saying Mr. Obama "ingloriously fired" Mattis. Mr. Trump wrote that he decided to give Mattis a "second chance" despite that "some thought I shouldn't, I thought I should." Mr. Trump wrote that he gave Mattis "all of the resources that he never really had."

When President Obama ingloriously fired Jim Mattis, I gave him a second chance. Some thought I shouldn’t, I thought I should. Interesting relationship-but I also gave all of the resources that he never really had. Allies are very important-but not when they take advantage of U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018

The late night tweets came after Mr. Trump decided to stay in Washington for Christmas amid the partial government shutdown.